Rebel TMC ‘draws in’ more Mamata loyalists to boost claim on party with EC. Here is the list

In a bid to strengthen its case before the Election Commission of India to stake claim on the Trinamool Congress symbol and funds, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction claimed to have drawn in several Mamata-loyalists into its fold, including former food and forest minister Jyotipriyo Mullick and former Birbhum district TMC president Anubrata Mondol.

After a two-day meeting in Kolkata, the rebel group also announced the formation of state and district committees.

“Our state committee and district committees have been formed. We have nominated eight spokespersons for our party. We will also commemorate July 21 Martyrs Day near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Maidan,” said Ritabarata while speaking to mediapersons.