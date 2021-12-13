Rear View: Vintage car show drives into memory lane

Eastern India Motoring Group (EIMG) on Sunday organised a roadshow of vintage cars and two-wheelers in Kolkata, showcasing the city’s automobile heritage.

The rally, Goodbye 2021 Breakfast Meet, was flagged off from Town Hall at 9am and concluded with breakfast at Eco Park Golf Course Café after a brief stop at Red Road. The cars were also kept on display for an hour.

Around 60 vintage cars and two wheelers participated in the roadshow.

EIMG founding president Shrivardhan Kanoria said, “Today, we have witnessed one of the larger turnouts in the vintage and classic car road show. EIMG is famous for hosting blockbuster events like this in a year.”

EIMG, formed in 2020 by Kanoria (a collector and restorer of vintage cars), is a group of like-minded heritage vehicle owners of eastern India, predominantly of Kolkata. The Fiat Users Group of Calcutta (FUCC) is also part of EIMG.

With the formation of EIMG, keeping vintage automobiles as a hobby was supported in Kolkata by virtue of shows and events organised by the group.

The group provided a platform to its members to keep their vehicles in a good shape by participating in its shows.

It created a platform for its approximately 150 members to interact with one another through a WhatsApp group, thereby building a community of like-minded people.

Since its inception, EIMG has organised six big events, spurring the vintage vehicle movement in Kolkata.

Kanoria said, “It’s my responsibility towards this fraternity that boosts me towards working for it. I feel extremely satisfied doing my bit to save this national heritage.”

His gleaming 1931 Chevrolet Big 6 was also part of the fleet.