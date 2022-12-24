Ready to tackle Covid, West Bengal Health minister tells Centre

West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya on Friday attended a high-level meeting on Covid-19 preparedness and vaccination progress called by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in view of the recent rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.

The meeting was also attended virtually by the health ministers and senior officials of other states.

Bhattacharya informed Mandaviya that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is making all preparations to combat any eventuality. She said the state government has no plans to enforce strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Bhattacharya informed that the state government has already allotted Rs 307 crore to set up permanent Covid-19 wards in state-run hospitals and that the state is alert in view of the emerging situation but does not want to sound panic among people. The state has 35 labs to test RTPCR samples, besides having genome sequencing facility in Kalyani, she said.