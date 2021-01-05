Ready to implement PM-Kisan scheme: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said, "I had repeatedly asked the Centre to transfer funds allotted under the PM-Kisan scheme to the state government." (Express Photo)

Indicating that her government is ready to implement the PM-Kisan scheme, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has asked the Centre to give details of the scheme as well as all those who have registered for it on the Union government’s portal. Her government would soon convene a session of the state Assembly to pass a resolution against the new farm laws, she added.

Banerjee said, “I had repeatedly asked the Centre to transfer funds allotted under the PM-Kisan scheme to the state government. Recently, they (central government officials) claimed that around 21.7 lakh farmers from Bengal have registered themselves on a portal to avail themselves of the benefits of the PM-Kisan scheme. They (Centre) have sought verification of this data. I understood that the Centre was trying to politicise the matter. We realised that farmers should not suffer because of this… I have asked the Centre to pass on the data so that we can start the verification process,” she said.

Earlier, the TMC government had decided not to implement the PM-Kishan scheme. It has also not implemented Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal till date.

Banerjee said, “We will convene an Assembly session soon to pass a resolution against the three new farm laws.” She added, “I’m in favour of farmers and want withdrawal of these three bills for the sake of the country and the farmers. Before the bills came in, they (Centre) had godowns made. Their political intention is clear and that’s why they are repealing them (farm laws).”

Five state Assemblies so far have passed resolution against the three farm laws. Earlier, the Congress and Left parties had demanded an Assembly session in this regard.