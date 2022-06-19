‘Reach out to me’: Diamond Harbour MP launches ‘Ek Daake Abhishek’ helpline

On the lines of the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ initiative by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her nephew and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched ‘Ek Daake Abhishek’ helpline for the people of his constituency Diamond Harbour on the completion of eight years as a Member of Parliament on Saturday.

The Diamond Harbour MP, on the occasion, also released a report card named ‘Nishobdo Biplab’ (Silent Revolution), enlisting works undertaken by him in his constituency in the given period.

“Today, inspired by my leader @MamataOfficial’s flagship initiative, I am launching Ek Daake Abhishek for the people of Diamond Harbour constituency. Through this helpline, you can directly reach out to me at 78877 78877 with any of your concerns and suggestions,” Banerjee tweeted after launching the helpline number. “Mamata Banerjee’s ideals guide me. I assure you that I will try my best to redress every single concern that is raised and incorporate every suggestion we receive,” said Banerjee.

He further wrote, “As your representative, I promise to redress every concern that is raised and incorporate every feedback that is shared. Your honest suggestions will help take Diamond Harbour to greater heights. Together, we will build a model constituency for the rest of India!”

Later, Trinamool Congress also tweeted: “Today, National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc completes 8 years as a Parliamentarian. Being welfare-oriented, he has been working tirelessly for the betterment of Diamond Harbour. ‘Nishobdo Biplab’ is a collation of his work & a testament of his commitment to people.”

While presenting the report card, Banerjee said, “It is a homage to the silent revolution which I wish to bring in my constituency. In coming days, party workers will visit every household in the constituency to share the helpline number and the report card featuring details of my work in the past eight years.”

According to TMC, “The initiative will help improve the delivery of public services in Diamond Harbour and ensure the residents’ suggestions are heard directly by their MP. Party leaders and workers will visit every household across the seven Assembly constituencies in Diamond Harbour in the coming days to present them with the report card and make them aware of the ‘Ek Daake Abhishek’ helpline number.” In the report card, Banerjee claimed that he provided water supply to all households, made healthcare facilities accessible, empowered generations through education, women’s welfare, farmers’ welfare, efficient Covid-19 management, empathetic disaster assistance, upholding cultural heritage, enthusiastic support to sports and revamped civic facilities.

