Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Reach out to masses, grassroots workers, Shah tells BJP leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP leaders in Kolkata on Friday. Express
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday a held a meeting with West Bengal BJP leaders and party’s central observers for the state and asked them to reach out to the masses and grassroots-level workers ahead of the panchayat elections that are due early next year.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, visited the state BJP headquarters in the city and held a meeting with party leaders for half an hour. Sources said discussions were held on how to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

A senior party leader, who attended the meeting, said Shah also briefed on as how to prepare for the rural polls and target the state government over the issues of law and order and corruption.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, party’s state in-charge Sunil Bansal, central co-observers Amit Malviya and Mangal Pandey; Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik and Union minister Subhash Sarkar were among those present in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dilip Ghosh said, “It was purely an organisational meeting. It was discussed that we have to reach out to our workers, especially those at the grassroots. The workers are with the party. It is the leaders who need to reach out to them more. Discussions were also held on the upcoming panchayat polls. Our workers also apprised him of the law and order situation in the state.”

On Saturday, Shah will attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting scheduled to be held at the state secretariat. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is chairman of the council, is scheduled the attend the meeting with Shah.

CMs of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim are also scheduled to attend the meeting. Besides, chiefs of all central armed forces are expected to attend the meeting.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:19:49 am
