RBU V-C resigns: ‘Denied entry to office for 2 weeks’

Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) vice-chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury on Thursday sent his resignation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that he was denied entry to his office by Trinamool Congress-backed students and teachers for over two weeks.

“I had written twice to the Chief Minister to relieve me of my duties,” said the V-C.

The V-C claimed, “Some students and teaching staff have continuously been disturbing me and stopping me from entering my office. I informed the Education Minister about the matter and he assured me that it would not happen again. However, despite his assurance, such incidents took place. And thus, I decided to resign from the post.” “Though the agitating teachers and students don’t bear any political flag, they are the supporters of the ruling party,” alleged the V-C.

CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “TMC has become an extortionist party. They have no interest in education. So, such incidents are bound to happen in the state.”

BJP leader Rahul Sinha also said, “TMC is interested in money only. All TMC leaders are busy minting money. They have no connection with education.”

TMC leader Tapash Roy said, “It’s an unacceptable incident. I think the administration should act in the matter.”