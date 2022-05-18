RBU students demanding online exams gherao V-C, cops called in

Students of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) on Tuesday gheraoed the vice-chancellor demanding online exams. A large police force had to be called in to rescue the V-C and restore order.

The V-C, however, requested the police to leave the university campus saying he didn’t want any action against his students.

Surrounding V-C Sabyasachi Basu Roychowdhury’s room on Tuesday evening, some protesting students tried to kick the door down.

“There are complaints from one or two departments. I am trying to resolve them through discussions and dialogue. The exams will be conducted in offline mode only. What extra preparation will they be able to do if they are held online?” the V-C told reporters.

He added that his decision to hold the exams offline won’t change even in the face of protests. The decision was taken at the university’s executive council on Monday.

The varsity authorities informed that the students pursuing regular courses as well as courses through distance learning would have to appear for the exams in person.