‘No legal lineage’: New Calcutta High Court Chief Justice reflects on humble roots

Newly sworn-in Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge on Wednesday reflected on his journey from a first-generation lawyer with humble beginnings to the head of a court with a “glorious tradition of rendering justice without fear or favour”.

“A journey from the seat of a bicycle to the centre chair of this majestic Calcutta High Court is an enduring promise of our great democracy. It proves that in this noble profession, hard work, sincerity, and unwavering dedication can bridge the gap between humble beginnings and the highest of honours,” Chief Justice Ghuge, the 45th Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, said after being administered the oath of office by West Bengal Governor R N Ravi.

He was the acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court when the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty was officiating as acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court after Justice Sujoy Paul’s retirement in June.

Looking back at the hardships that shaped his life, Chief Justice Ghuge said, “As I stand at this stage today, my mind inevitably travels back to the very beginning of my life journey. I stand before you as a first-generation lawyer. I had no legal lineage to fall back upon. The path to this historic courtroom was paved with immense struggle, silent doubts, sheer perseverance and the blessings of my parents.”

“I still vividly remember the days of my youth pedalling my bicycle for 4 km every day to reach the law college in my first year, driven by a burning passion for this noble profession. Later, during the early uncertain days of my legal practice, my trusted motorcycle was my constant companion for about seven and a half years of my practice. It carried me through the gruelling schedules, unpredictable weather, the quiet solitary struggle that every young, unestablished lawyer faces in the corridors of our courts,” he reflected, also recognising the role played by his wife Varsha and the sacrifices made by his family.

‘Justice without fear or favour’

Saying that taking the oath as Chief Justice in West Bengal carried special significance, Chief Justice Ghuge added, “I have set foot on a land enriched by centuries of cultural and intellectual heritage, the land of Swami Vivekanand ji, Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Historically, Bengal has been the crucible of India’s renaissance and the cradle of our freedom struggle. The legal fraternity here has always been defending civil liberty and upholding the rule of law. Coming from the Bombay High Court—another historic premier institution—I feel a deep sense of continuity, responsibility, and shared constitutional purpose.”

“The legacy of this majestic institution is built upon the towering intellect, the fierce independence and the unyielding integrity of the legal luminaries who have walked these halls before my coming here,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

“The Calcutta High Court has a glorious tradition of rendering justice without fear or favour. The Bar of this court is renowned across the country for its fierce independence and rich argumentative tradition. The bench and the Bar are the two wheels of the golden chariot of justice. I look forward to working hand in hand with my sister and brother judges and this vibrant Bar to ensure that this chariot moves smoothly,” he said.

Also Read | Next on Collegium agenda: Filling up vacancies in Supreme Court

Chief Justice Ghuge said the judiciary must remain accessible to the most marginalised in society. “We must embrace modern technology to make our courts more accessible and transparent. Together we must ensure that the pendency of cases is tackled with earnest zeal,” he added, saying that the common citizen’s faith in the judiciary should remain unshaken.

In a message to aspiring Bar members, Chief Justice Ghuge said he hoped his journey served as a reminder that while the initial path may be steep and unforgiving, the law is deeply just in its rewards. “Keep your heads down, study the briefs, never compromise on your ethics,” he said.

Suvendu, Mamata offer best wishes

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who attended the oath ceremony, said he presented a bouquet and a framed portrait of Swami Vivekananda to Chief Justice Ghuge as a token of goodwill. “I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Hon’ble Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge, may his tenure further fortify the Rule of Law, safeguard Constitutional values, and ensure prompt and fair justice for every Citizen of our State,” he said in a post on X.

Story continues below this ad

Former chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also welcomed Chief Justice Ghuge in a post on social media. “I convey my very best wishes to him as he takes on this new appointment and warmly welcome him to our great state of West Bengal,” the post read.