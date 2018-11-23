Ratna sends legal notice to Sovan Chatterjee over ‘accusations’

Former mayor Sovan Chatterjee’s estranged wife, Ratna, has sent him a legal notice for several “accusations” he made about her personal life.

The TMC leader had alleged that Ratna wanted to kill Baisakhi Banerjee — who she has accused him of having an affair with — and her daughter by hiring a supari killer. He had also alleged that Ratna wanted to kill him with a poisonous cake. He further claimed that Ratna had set up a company with another man without his knowledge.

In response to the allegations, Ratna said, “He has now brought another man’s name to malign my image. He has to answer in court. He lied not only about me but even about our children. The cake he is talking about was eaten by our son and daughter, how did they survive if it was poisonous?”

Meanwhile, Baisakhi on Thursday told a news channel she had no role in Sovan’s decision to resign from the Cabinet or KMC.

“I don’t feel there is any need to answer all the accusations brought by Ratna Chatterjee against me. Sovan da has already answered them. Whatever she is saying shows her narrow state of mind. I had met Sovan as a councillor when I was in trouble and wanted to complain about someone. Later, during ED-CBI questioning, he sought help and I extended my support as a good friend.”