Rath yatra: BJP protests against state government, vows to ‘settle scores’ with police

The BJP on Wednesday held a law violation programme in Howrah to protest the against the state government’s decision to deny them permission to organise its rath yatras.

Advertising

A minor scuffle broke out between policemen and BJP workers outside DM office when the latter tried to break barricades put up to prevent them from advancing towards the administrative blocks.

Addressing party workers, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said they would continue to organise similar programmes if the state government continued to deny them permission.

“We know people are inconvenienced today because of our law violation programme. However, we are facing a bigger problem. We are barred from organising meetings and rallies here… We are forced to hit the streets today and we will continue to do this unless the state government gives us permission to hold rallies and meetings,” he said.

Advertising

The BJP leader alleged that while leaders from other states are permitted to hold public rallies in West Bengal, the state government is deliberately preventing BJP from doing the same.

“All other political parties are allowed to hold rallies and meetings here… Even Muslim clerics from Bangladesh are allowed to hold meetings here… Police are slapping false cases against us, causing our workers to lose a lot of money in fighting their cases. Once we come to power here, we will take this money from the police. We will settle all scores with them,” said Ghosh.