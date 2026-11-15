Fifth encounter in 5 months as criminal who injured cop killed in Bengal’s Birbhum

A criminal with more than 30 cases against him, Ratan Sheikh, was shot dead in a police encounter in Shantiniketan, Bolpur, in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, on Sunday.

Sheikh was allegedly involved in a shooting incident on Friday evening in which police constable Biswajit Das was critically injured. He had allegedly opened fire on Das before fleeing the spot. Sheikh, who was in jail in connection with several cases, had recently been granted bail.

This is the fifth reported police encounter in West Bengal in five months, since the BJP government came to power.

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