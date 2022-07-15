Rashika Jain death case: Husband held

Over a year after the death of 25-year-old Rashika Jain, her husband Kushal Agarwal was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Rashika was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Alipore on February 16, 2021, a year after she got married to Kushal Agarwal. Rashika’s parents

had alleged that Kushal and his parents used to torture their daughter.

A special investigation team arrested Kushal, son of Naresh Agarwal who is known for his several business ventures across the state, on Wednesday. He will be produced in court on Thursday.

“We came to know about the arrest in the morning. We had lost all hopes but with the arrest of Kushal, we hope Rashika will get justice one day and wrong-doers will face the consequences,” Rashika’s father Mahendra Jain told The Indian Express.

On February 16, 2021, a case was lodged against Kushal and others under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Kushal’s arrest is the first in the case.

Rashika’s parents had alleged that Kushal was a drug addict and an alcoholic, which they were unaware of before the wedding.

Last month, the Calcutta High Court ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Damayanti Sen,

special commissioner II of the Kolkata Police, to probe Rashika’s death.