Rapid pace of infrastructure development to provide more investment opportunities: Mamata Banerjee

In a social media post, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said infrastructure development is going on at a rapid pace in the state, which will throw open further investment opportunities here.

“Expenditure on physical infrastructure in state has increased almost four-fold since 2011,” she wrote on her Facebook page. The CM also stated that her government has sanctioned Rs 18,000 crore for infrastructure development projects.

“Recently, Rs 18,000 crore of new infrastructure projects including flyovers, rural and urban drinking water, roads and bridges, power, affordable housing, irrigation etc have been sanctioned by our government. This is in addition to Rs. 25,755 crore of budgetary allocation for capital expenditure for the current financial year. These will open up huge investment opportunities and generate employment in the state,” she wrote.

