In a move linked to audience sentiment around mythological films, SVF Cinemas, one of eastern India’s largest multiplex chains, has decided to serve only vegetarian food inside its auditoriums during screenings of Ramayana: Part 1 in West Bengal.

In a statement, the multiplex chain said the decision was a gesture of respect towards viewers who associate the film with religious devotion. It clarified that the restriction would apply only during screenings of Ramayana and only inside the auditoriums.

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“Some films are more than cinema. When the Hanuman Chalisa plays during Ramayana, the auditorium almost feels like a temple, and we feel it too,” the company’s spokesperson said.