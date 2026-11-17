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In a move linked to audience sentiment around mythological films, SVF Cinemas, one of eastern India’s largest multiplex chains, has decided to serve only vegetarian food inside its auditoriums during screenings of Ramayana: Part 1 in West Bengal.
In a statement, the multiplex chain said the decision was a gesture of respect towards viewers who associate the film with religious devotion. It clarified that the restriction would apply only during screenings of Ramayana and only inside the auditoriums.
“Some films are more than cinema. When the Hanuman Chalisa plays during Ramayana, the auditorium almost feels like a temple, and we feel it too,” the company’s spokesperson said.
‘We have seen this devotion before’
SVF Cinemas said it had witnessed similar expressions of devotion during screenings of other mythological films.
“We have seen this devotion before. During Mahavatar Narsimha, many viewers left their footwear outside the auditorium on their own, as a mark of reverence. During Hanuman Ansh, viewers asked us to serve only vegetarian food inside the auditorium,” the statement added.
“We listened. As a small, heartfelt gesture, we will serve only vegetarian food inside the auditorium during screenings of Ramayana. That way, every patron can enjoy the film and their devotion to the fullest,” the statement added.
The company, however, clarified that its regular food and beverage menu, including non-vegetarian items, would remain available at counters outside the auditoriums. The usual food-service arrangements would also remain unchanged for screenings of all other films.
“SVF Cinemas has always been a home for every audience, and every guest is welcome here,” the statement added.
Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Indian epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Released on November 5, 2026, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi. It is the first instalment of a two-part live-action adaptation of the Hindu epic traditionally attributed to Valmiki.