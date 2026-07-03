Bengal school boy dies after gulping down hot tea; family alleges negligence

A Class 12 student of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in West Bengal’s Narendrapur died as his condition deteriorated after accidentally drinking a hot liquid, triggering allegations of negligence, delayed medical response, and administrative lapses at the reputed residential school.

Diptanshu Mahato, 17, fell ill Tuesday morning after mistakenly drinking the boiling liquid from a flask in the hostel and died later. His family said that the excessively hot liquid caused severe internal injuries to his digestive tract, and his condition rapidly deteriorated due to a lack of oxygen.

While Mission authorities have temporarily suspended three hostel staff — Sourav Taru Biswas, Somnath Bairagi, and Samaresh Dhara — following allegations of beating and mistreating students, the school’s Headmaster, Swami Ishteshananda Maharaj, has offered his resignation.

The Baruipur District police said they have initiated a formal probe following a written complaint lodged at the Narendrapur Police Station by the boy’s family.

“We have sought CCTV footage from the scene and are taking all necessary steps,” a senior Baruipur District police officer said on condition of anonymity.

‘He was coughing incessantly’

The school authorities reportedly waited for the family to arrive rather than immediately shifting the critical student to a major hospital, with the school doctor advising an endoscopy at a later stage instead of an immediate referral.

The boy’s father, Manoranjan Mahato, a Calcutta High Court lawyer, received a call at around 11.20 am while he was in court.

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“I received a call from the school around 11.20 am Tuesday, while I was in court, informing me that my son was ill. Upon rushing to the school, I found Diptanshu in a critical condition. He was unable to speak properly and was coughing incessantly.”

Manoranjan drove his son to a local hospital. When Diptanshu was refused admission there, he rushed his son to a private hospital in Salt Lake, where doctors declared him dead.

‘He didn’t want any trouble’

Family members and classmates have alleged that the school’s strict disciplinary environment prevented the teenager from spitting out the liquid after he drank it.

“He apparently drank a hot tea which was meant for the Chemistry teacher, and couldn’t spit it out, thinking he might get scolded. He attended class for two hours after he drank the hot tea,” Manjim Mahato, his sister, said.

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Manjhim also accused the school authorities of failing to help her brother in time.

“His friends took him to a local doctor who said he needed an endoscopy. When his friends went to inform the school authorities, they said a function was on and that it was not possible to do anything. My father went to the school to bring him back. He became unconscious inside the car,” said Manjhim.

“After which the doctors declared him dead,” she said.

A classmate claimed that, although Diptanshu showed visible signs of distress, their initial concerns were not acted upon promptly.

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“He couldn’t figure out that it was hot tea and drank from the flask. He didn’t want any trouble, so despite feeling unwell, he completed his class,” he said.

“We informed the house master. He was busy with the assembly, so he said he would inform someone else. That other person didn’t pay heed to our issues and did nothing,” he added.