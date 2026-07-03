Bengal school boy dies after gulping down hot tea; family alleges negligence

A Class 12 student of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in West Bengal’s Narendrapur died as his condition deteriorated after accidentally drinking a hot liquid, triggering allegations of negligence, delayed medical response, and administrative lapses at the reputed residential school.
Diptanshu Mahato, 17, fell ill Tuesday morning after mistakenly drinking the boiling liquid from a flask in the hostel and died later. His family said that the excessively hot liquid caused severe internal injuries to his digestive tract, and his condition rapidly deteriorated due to a lack of oxygen.
While Mission authorities have temporarily suspended three hostel staff — Sourav Taru Biswas, Somnath Bairagi, and Samaresh Dhara — following allegations of beating and mistreating students, the school’s Headmaster, Swami Ishteshananda Maharaj, has offered his resignation.
The Baruipur District police said they have initiated a formal probe following a written complaint lodged at the Narendrapur Police Station by the boy’s family.
“We have sought CCTV footage from the scene and are taking all necessary steps,” a senior Baruipur District police officer said on condition of anonymity.
‘He was coughing incessantly’
The school authorities reportedly waited for the family to arrive rather than immediately shifting the critical student to a major hospital, with the school doctor advising an endoscopy at a later stage instead of an immediate referral.
The boy’s father, Manoranjan Mahato, a Calcutta High Court lawyer, received a call at around 11.20 am while he was in court.
“I received a call from the school around 11.20 am Tuesday, while I was in court, informing me that my son was ill. Upon rushing to the school, I found Diptanshu in a critical condition. He was unable to speak properly and was coughing incessantly.”
Manoranjan drove his son to a local hospital. When Diptanshu was refused admission there, he rushed his son to a private hospital in Salt Lake, where doctors declared him dead.
‘He didn’t want any trouble’
Family members and classmates have alleged that the school’s strict disciplinary environment prevented the teenager from spitting out the liquid after he drank it.
“He apparently drank a hot tea which was meant for the Chemistry teacher, and couldn’t spit it out, thinking he might get scolded. He attended class for two hours after he drank the hot tea,” Manjim Mahato, his sister, said.
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Manjhim also accused the school authorities of failing to help her brother in time.
“His friends took him to a local doctor who said he needed an endoscopy. When his friends went to inform the school authorities, they said a function was on and that it was not possible to do anything. My father went to the school to bring him back. He became unconscious inside the car,” said Manjhim.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More