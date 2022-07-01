Ramakrishna Mission says ‘shocked, angry’ by TMC MLA’s Maa Sarada remark

The Ramakrishna Math and Mission has expressed its “shock and anger” over a Trinamool Congress MLA’s purported audio clip in which he claimed that “Maa Sarada has been reborn as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”.

Condemning Trinamool MLA Nirmal Majhi’s purported remark, Swami Suvirananda, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, said: “We are shocked and angry at his remarks… The image of Sarda Devi has been severely hurt… Maa Sarada Devi is not only a majestic woman, she is the spiritual personality at the level of Sita, Radharani, Vishnupriya Devi… She had the same vision for everyone irrespective of race, religion and caste… All the monks of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, the Brahmachari, feel with great sorrow and anger that the leader has disgraced our absolute adored Sarda Devi by his statement. Countless fans are sending us emails and telephone calls expressing their anger and grief. We can’t really find the language to express our grief. Our mother’s disrespect seems to be miserable. Never let such an unprecedented incident be repeated by anyone.”

Following Swami Suvirananda’s statement, the Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that party leaders have been told to restrain themselves from making any such remark.

In an audio clip, the Uluberia MLA is purportedly heard saying, “A few days before her death, Maa Sarada told some of Vivekananda’s aides that after her death, she would be born as a human being in Kalighat. She said she would do social work and be involved in political activities. Numerology, statistics show that Mamata Banerjee is Maa Sarada.”

Dismissing the MLA’s claim, Swami Suvirananda said, “None of the authentic books that have been published so far about Maa Sarada contain this information. I have not heard this from any of the monks and household devotees who have come in contact with Sardadevi. We do not understand where the leader got this strange information.”