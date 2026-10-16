How ‘Ram’ tattoos in caste fight are defining a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal

Over a century ago, Dalits in present-day Chhattisgarh were denied entry to a temple. In a stunning act of spiritual defiance, they turned their body into a temple by tattooing ‘Ram’ all over. They were then called Ramnamis.

More than 130 years later and 800 km away, a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata this year celebrates the Ramnamis, their defiance and their devotion.

The Ramnamis trace the birth of their sect to end of the 19th century, when a Dalit man named Parasuram tattooed ‘Ram’ on his face and body after he was denied entry to a temple. The message was that God is everywhere and belongs to all. This moved others from the Dalit community, and a sect was born.

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Other accounts stress that the sect may be older and draw a link with the 15th-Century Bhakti Movement.

Called Ramnamis, they carry Lord Ram’s name on their bodies. From head to toe, and even on eyelids, Ramnamis etched ‘Ram’ on every inch of their skin.

Over the past few decades, Ramnamis have opted for fewer tattoos, and only a handful of the sect’s members now have nakh-sikh tattoos, meaning head-to-toe. Many new-age Ramnamis have had to migrate to cities for jobs, and head-to-toe tattoos may not meet professional requirements, especially in spaces unaware of the Ramnami context.

Younger members of the community still recite Ram’s name and carry some tattoos, and this flexibility may well help the core traditions survive.

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The Kolkata tribute

The Chaltabagan Durga Puja in north Kolkata is celebrating its 84th edition this year. In August, the Puja committee announced its theme, Nishan, a celebration of the Ramnami heritage. While Ramnamis are the face of the Puja, a composition by renowned Hindustani classical musician Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt is its voice.

Artist Aditi Chakraborty, who conceived the theme, said, “Nishan traces godna, the tattoo, as one of India’s oldest acts of faith, protection and quiet protest, the mark a person carries when there is nothing else to carry. The thematic narrative spans communities and geographies: the Baiga woman’s ornament that poverty cannot take away; the healing ‘Jahar Ulki’ of Latehar, the protective and magical designs of the south; and the fertility motifs whose geometry echoes, remarkably, in the 9 plants of the Nabapatrika that Bengal has worshipped for centuries.”

The Chaltabagan Durga Puja in north Kolkata is celebrating its 84th edition this year. (Express photo by Partha Paul) The Chaltabagan Durga Puja in north Kolkata is celebrating its 84th edition this year. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt said, “When the committee described this theme to me, I recognised it at once as ‘nishan (mark) and naad (sound)’. A raga is also a mark; you cannot see it, but it is inscribed, passed from teacher to student, carried for a lifetime. The Ramnamis write the name on the skin; we write it in the air with naad (musical sound). I have tried to compose something that holds both: the sound of a chant that has been repeated for a hundred years, and the sound of an instrument (Mohan Veena) that did not exist before I made it.”

The Grammy-winning musician said three generations of the Bhatt family worked on the composition. “I composed the music, then my son Saurabh did all the arrangement, mixing, recording, everything. And then, Mohan Veena was played by me and my grandson Atharva. So this is a unique thing, I think, three generations creating this music,” he said.

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Chaltabagan’s journey began in 1943

The Chaltabagan Puja in Manicktala was founded in 1943 and is known for the creative theme it explores in its pandals. Over the years, it has amassed several awards.

Industrialist and BJP leader Shishir Bajoria, who is associated with the Chaltabagan Durga Puja, said, “Chaltabagan has never been content to build a pandal; they try to build an idea and then invite the city to walk through it. Durga Puja does not belong to one street, one city or one country anymore. It is celebrated wherever Bengalis and friends of Bengal have made a home,” he said.

Announcing the launch of a Durga Puja Connect app to take the festival to those outside Kolkata, he said, “Durga Puja Connect is our attempt to give that scattered celebration a single address—so that a family in Kolkata, a student in Berlin and a doctor in New Jersey can stand, for a few days each autumn, in the same room.”

Sandeep Bhutoria, the chairman of the committee, said, “The theme, the music, the presence of the Ramnami Samaj and Durga Puja Connect app are not separate announcements but one idea. A celebration of faith, sacred inscriptions and sounds, and a global bridge linking devotees worldwide.” “Nishan is a mark that is written; the music composition is an audible mark; the Ramnami Samaj are the living proof that a mark, faithfully inscribed, can outlast everything that was used to exclude the people who carry it, and the app is the modern mark of technology… With the Durga Puja Connect app, we ask a question: If a mark can travel across a lifetime, why should a puja not travel across the world?” he said.