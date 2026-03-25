5,000 Ram Navami processions to be held across West Bengal; traffic restrictions in Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court, meanwhile, on Tuesday, allowed the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) rally in Howrah, capping participants at 500. (File photo)

Ahead of Ram Navami processions on Thursday and Friday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has announced a traffic overhaul, restricting heavy goods vehicles, except essential services like LPG, milk, and medicine, from entering the city during peak hours.

With over 5,000 Ram Navami processions planned across the state on Thursday, the local police and authorities are also on high alert to ensure a peaceful celebration.

“In the procession of Ram Navami, people are walking. If a bike enters the procession, it spoils all the arrangements. So we decided the bikes would not go. The organisers were told to keep the bike in the parking, do the procession and then take the bike and go…,” Nand told media persons.