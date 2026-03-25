5,000 Ram Navami processions to be held across West Bengal; traffic restrictions in Kolkata

Ahead of Ram Navami processionson Thursday and Friday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has announced a traffic overhaul, restricting heavy goods vehicles, except essential services like LPG, milk, and medicine, from entering the city during peak hours.
With over 5,000 Ram Navami processions planned across the state on Thursday, the local police and authorities are also on high alert to ensure a peaceful celebration.
“In the procession of Ram Navami, people are walking. If a bike enters the procession, it spoils all the arrangements. So we decided the bikes would not go. The organisers were told to keep the bike in the parking, do the procession and then take the bike and go…,” Nand told media persons.
The Calcutta High Court, meanwhile, on Tuesday, allowed the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) rally in Howrah, capping participants at 500 and imposing strict conditions including ban on carrying of arms, lathis, or the use of high-decibel DJ systems.
Organizers must also provide ID proofs for participants in advance, it said.
Despite state concerns regarding election-year sensitivities and route deviations, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya ruled that the procession will follow its traditional path from College Gate 1 to the Mullick Fatak area.
VHP leadership has confirmed that the Howrah event will feature a tableau of Lord Ram and “jhakiyan” of the Dakshineswar Temple. Addressing the logistics, Ritu Singh, the vice-president of Durga Vahini (women wing of the VHP), confirmed: “Over 5,000 Ram Navami processions have been planned across the state. As per court orders and directions, the procession in Howrah will see 500 people. There will be a tableau of Lord Ram and people can also see Dakhineswar Temple jhakiyan. It will start from College Gate 1 to Tram depot, GT Road, Mullick Fatak. Our volunteers are also alert to ensure no untoward incident takes place.”
Story continues below this ad
Security has also been tightened in Barrackpore Commissionerate, with officers briefed on Election Commission guidelines and monitoring of known “history-sheeters” and trouble-mongers.
“I had come to visit the police station, and I was briefing my officers on the guidelines of the Election Commission. I have given briefings about the trouble mongers and history-sheeters in the police station…,” Commissioner Amit Kumar Singh said.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More