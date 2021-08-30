Rally against V-C of Visva Bharati in Bolpur today

A section of students and teachers of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) in Birbhum district on Sunday continued their protest against the rustication of three students at the beginning of the week. The protesters announced there would be a massive rally in Bolpur on Monday against Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. They said students, teachers, and the residents of Santiniketan, where the central university is located, would participate in the rally.

The ongoing sit-in against the expulsion order and the suspension of two professors began on the campus Friday night. The students have also organised another sit-in outside the residence of Bidyut Chakraborty. As a result, security personnel have been deployed outside the V-C’s residence.

Members of the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) joined the protest on Saturday, and have been demanding the revocation of the expulsion order.

“So far the university administration has not initiated any dialogue with us. However, our movement will continue till the expulsion order is not revoked,” said a protesting student.

On August 23, the university rusticated three students for three years, and suspended two professors for “gross indiscipline and misconduct”. The students were rusticated on the basis of an enquiry committee report. The students were accused of attempting to vitiate the “calm ambience of Visva Bharati”, and “besmirch the university’s administrative decisions and universal high reputation”.