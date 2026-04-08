From jail to BJP candidate in Kolkata Port Assembly seat: Who is Rakesh Singh

Rakesh Singh, who had been in jail for over five months, was recently granted bail. (ANI/Kolkata Police)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday named Rakesh Singh as its candidate from the Kolkata Port constituency for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Singh, who was released from Presidency Jail just 24 hours ago, is set for a high-profile showdown against veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

Singh, who had been in jail for over five months, was granted bail with several conditions. He was arrested in September 2025 from a private residence in Kolkata’s Tangra area after allegedly going absconding for five days.

On August 29, 2025, a group of BJP supporters led by Singh attacked Bidhan Bhawan, defaced posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and burnt tyres outside the office to protest over remarks allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP leader had also live-streamed the incident.