Abnormality is the new normal’: Rajnath Singh warns of ‘highly unusual’ West Asia crisis threatening global energy security

Pointing to the instability in the Persian Gulf, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said aatmanirbharta or self-reliance was the only viable shield against supply chain shocks.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
4 min readKolkataMar 6, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Rajnath SinghSpeaking at the ‘Sagar Sankalp – Reclaiming India’s Maritime Glory’ conclave in Kolkata, Rajnath Singh highlighted the precarious state of international trade routes. (Photo: X/screehshot from video shared by @rajnathsingh)
Make us preferred source on Google

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday issued a stark warning regarding the volatile security situation in West Asia, describing the escalating conflict as “highly unusual” and a direct threat to global energy security.

Speaking at the ‘Sagar Sankalp – Reclaiming India’s Maritime Glory’ conclave in Kolkata, the minister highlighted the precarious state of international trade routes following the US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Addressing a gathering of defence experts and industry leaders, Singh emphasised that the instability in the Persian Gulf has moved beyond localised friction into a phase of unpredictable global impact.

 

“What is happening in the Middle East is highly unusual. It is difficult to make any firm comment at this stage on the direction in which conditions in the Middle East or in our neighbourhood might proceed going forward. If we look at the Strait of Hormuz or the entire Persian Gulf region, it is an extremely important area for the world’s energy security,” Singh said.

Terming the current situation “concerning”, Singh added, “Nations are clashing with each other on land, in the air, in the waters and even in space. This is concerning and an abnormal situation. What is more worrying is that this abnormality is becoming the new normal.”

Must Read | liveUS-Israel vs Iran War Live Updates: Committed to peace but no hesitation in defending dignity of country, says Iran Prez Pezeshkian

Amid these disruptions, Singh argued that India must step forward as a stabilising force. He positioned the oceans as the new “centre of the world’s power balance” and called for a proactive strategic vision.

“In this era of changing global geopolitics, oceans have once again come to the centre of the world’s power balance. At such a time, as a major maritime nation, it is India’s responsibility to provide leadership with confidence, capability, and a clear vision,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

To achieve this, Singh identified aatmanirbharta or self-reliance as the only viable shield against supply chain shocks. He credited defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE)—which has built over 790 vessels since the 19th century—as the backbone of this mission. The conclave was organised by GRSE.

A roadmap for the future

Singh laid out a roadmap for India’s transformation into a global shipbuilding powerhouse under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which includes a planned investment of Rs 3 lakh crore. He also fixed India’s shipbuilding goals: by 2030, secure a place among the Top 10 shipbuilding nations, and by 2047, reach the Top 5 globally.

“This dream is big, but not impossible, and it is not just the government’s goal—it should be the responsibility of all of us. This is the shared responsibility of the industry, the workforce, and the policy system,” Singh added.

Also Read | liveDubai News Live Updates: Over 1,140 flights facilitated in 48 hours

India’s defence sector is witnessing a rapid upward trajectory in both production and strategic participation, Singh said. Last year, India achieved a significant milestone with domestic defence production reaching rupees 1.5 lakh crore, while defence exports stood at Rs 24,000 crore, he added. This momentum is expected to continue, Singh said, with exports projected to rise to Rs 29,000 crore this year, eventually catapulting to a target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2030.

Story continues below this ad

Parallel to these financial goals, he said, the government was expanding the role of the private sector. He stated that currently, approximately 25 per cent of the defence supply comes from private companies, but the ministry has set a decisive target to increase private sector participation to 50 per cent to bolster innovation and global competitiveness.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments