Abnormality is the new normal’: Rajnath Singh warns of ‘highly unusual’ West Asia crisis threatening global energy security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday issued a stark warning regarding the volatile security situation in West Asia, describing the escalating conflict as “highly unusual” and a direct threat to global energy security.

Speaking at the ‘Sagar Sankalp – Reclaiming India’s Maritime Glory’ conclave in Kolkata, the minister highlighted the precarious state of international trade routes following the US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Addressing a gathering of defence experts and industry leaders, Singh emphasised that the instability in the Persian Gulf has moved beyond localised friction into a phase of unpredictable global impact.

“What is happening in the Middle East is highly unusual. It is difficult to make any firm comment at this stage on the direction in which conditions in the Middle East or in our neighbourhood might proceed going forward. If we look at the Strait of Hormuz or the entire Persian Gulf region, it is an extremely important area for the world’s energy security,” Singh said.

Terming the current situation “concerning”, Singh added, “Nations are clashing with each other on land, in the air, in the waters and even in space. This is concerning and an abnormal situation. What is more worrying is that this abnormality is becoming the new normal.”

Amid these disruptions, Singh argued that India must step forward as a stabilising force. He positioned the oceans as the new “centre of the world’s power balance” and called for a proactive strategic vision.

“In this era of changing global geopolitics, oceans have once again come to the centre of the world’s power balance. At such a time, as a major maritime nation, it is India’s responsibility to provide leadership with confidence, capability, and a clear vision,” he added.

To achieve this, Singh identified aatmanirbharta or self-reliance as the only viable shield against supply chain shocks. He credited defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE)—which has built over 790 vessels since the 19th century—as the backbone of this mission. The conclave was organised by GRSE.

A roadmap for the future

Singh laid out a roadmap for India’s transformation into a global shipbuilding powerhouse under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which includes a planned investment of Rs 3 lakh crore. He also fixed India’s shipbuilding goals: by 2030, secure a place among the Top 10 shipbuilding nations, and by 2047, reach the Top 5 globally.

“This dream is big, but not impossible, and it is not just the government’s goal—it should be the responsibility of all of us. This is the shared responsibility of the industry, the workforce, and the policy system,” Singh added.

India’s defence sector is witnessing a rapid upward trajectory in both production and strategic participation, Singh said. Last year, India achieved a significant milestone with domestic defence production reaching rupees 1.5 lakh crore, while defence exports stood at Rs 24,000 crore, he added. This momentum is expected to continue, Singh said, with exports projected to rise to Rs 29,000 crore this year, eventually catapulting to a target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2030.

Parallel to these financial goals, he said, the government was expanding the role of the private sector. He stated that currently, approximately 25 per cent of the defence supply comes from private companies, but the ministry has set a decisive target to increase private sector participation to 50 per cent to bolster innovation and global competitiveness.