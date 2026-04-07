‘God knows how many parts Pak will split into’: Rajnath Singh on ‘Kolkata’ threat

Hitting back at Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Asif for his alleged comments related to striking Kolkata, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday curtly remarked that only God would know how many parts Pakistan would be divided into “they cast an eye on Bengal”. Asif reportedly said Saturday that Pakistan would respond to any “future misadventures” by India with a strike on Kolkata.

While addressing a massive public rally in Barrackpore, Singh warned Pakistan of a repeat of 1971 if it continued its provocative rhetoric regarding West Bengal.

“Pakistan’s Defence Minister should not have given such a provocative statement. Fifty-five years ago, in 1971, they suffered the consequences when Pakistan was divided into two parts: Pakistan and Bangladesh. If they try to cast an eye on Bengal this time, only God knows how many parts Pakistan will be divided into this time.”

Singh also dismissed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue. “As the Defence Minister of the country, I am speaking on this. Not everyone needs to speak, but the message is clear,” he said.

Rajnath Singh attacks TMC rule

Singh redefined the acronym TMC as ‘Total Misrule and Corruption’, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led government has pushed Bengal backwards. He specifically cited the recent Malda incident, where seven judicial officers were held hostage during the voter roll revision process.

“In Malda, they held judicial magistrates hostage. You will not see such a government anywhere else in the world. The Supreme Court has observed that this was a ‘premeditated’ and ‘calculated’ attempt to demoralise judicial officers,” said Singh.

Singh contrasted the state’s spending on industrial growth with its allocation for religious education, accusing the government of appeasement politics. Singh claimed that the state allocated Rs 5,700 crore to madrasas but only Rs 1,400 crore to industries.

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He alleged that while the rest of India is attracting investment, industries are fleeing West Bengal due to an environment of “loot, murder, and kidnapping”.

Attacking CM Banerjee, Singh said, “She has served as the Chief Minister three times, but what has she done for the state? Instead, she has pushed the state backwards.”

“Mamata claimed that Bengal only wants its daughter, but what has this daughter accomplished for the state? Murders, looting, and kidnappings are happening openly, yet she blames others for the problems. She has divided the state along religious lines. Politics should not be based on caste, creed, or religion; it should be grounded in justice and humanity.”

Singh, who previously served as Home Minister, alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee views “infiltrators” as a vote bank. “TMC insults our Adivasi community and even the President of India, yet welcomes infiltrators. When I was Home Minister, I asked for land to secure the borders, but she refused. Only now has some land been provided to stop this influx.”

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‘TMC, Left disrespected Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’

Singh accused the TMC and the Left of disrespecting the legacy of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote India’s national song, Vande Mataram.

“Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chattopadhyay, has tied the nation together, and it is the song that gave courage to not only those in Bengal but also to others in the entire country to fight against the British. PM Modi has finally given the recognition Bankim and his family deserve. We have got the opportunity to make his family member a BJP MLA,” he said.

Sumitra Chattopadhyay, a descendant of Bankim Chattopadhyay, joined the BJP in February and has been named the party’s candidate for the Naihati constituency in the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who was in Kolkata for a personal event, visited the Kalighat Mandir. Speaking to the media, she said, “Today, I prayed to Maa Kali. I prayed for the people of this country, especially for those in Bengal and their development. I specifically prayed for the women of Bengal that they receive justice and experience progress.”

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West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases: April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4.