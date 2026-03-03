Rajnath questions Mamata over attacking ED, CBI; Nabin says only BJP can replicate Assam’s ‘detect, delete and deport’ model in Bengal

As senior BJP leaders flagged off the party’s Parivartan Yatra in different parts of West Bengal, they hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged infiltration from Bangladesh and cases of corruption against her TMC ministers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who flagged off Parivartan Yatra at Amta in Howrah district, said the BJP government would ensure that “there will be no atrocities on women, no corruption, and people can live without fear of TMC”.

Claiming that the “situation in Bengal is so bad that women are scared to venture out,” Singh said that the BJP needs five to 10 years to rule the state to make it free from joblessness and fear.

“Wherever there is a BJP government in the country, there is development… The youth in this state need jobs and freedom from syndicate raj, cut money, and appeasement politics. For peace and tranquility to come in Bengal, the BJP should be brought to power,” Rajnath said, adding Bengal needs a “double-engine government”.

Referring to the TMC’s criticism of Central agencies like the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI, Singh said, “If you are innocent, then why not help the ED and CBI. Why are ED and CBI being attacked? Is it not the responsibility of the state government to protect them? This is an attack on the Constitution of India and the federal structure of the country… By taking files home, no one can cover crimes.”

“This election is not to form the government but to save Bengal,” he added.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who was in Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district, also raised the issue of alleged infiltration and said the BJP would replicate Assam’s “detect, delete and deport” model to identify and expel alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators in West Bengal if voted to power in the state.

“After the formation of NDA double-engine governments in Bihar and Assam, a clear policy of detect, delete, and now deport has been implemented. Those who usurp the rights of Indian citizens are being identified and removed. TMC, Left, or Congress governments are incapable of taking such action. If any government can expel infiltrators and ensure justice for citizens, it is the BJP government, and this is possible only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the recent name deletions in post-SIR electoral rolls in the state, Nabin claimed that the Election Commission has already taken away franchise rights of “more than 50 lakh Bangladeshi infiltrators” in Bengal. “If names of 50 lakh Bangladeshis weren’t deleted by the EC, then the Centre’s welfare schemes, meant for the people of Bengal, would have benefited the infiltrators,” he said.

He also said that the BJP would rename Islampur town as “Ishwarpur” if it forms the government in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also in West Bengal on Monday. He flagged off the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in Birbhum district along with actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty.

Fadnavis said that West Bengal has witnessed a decline in industrial growth rankings in recent years. He alleged that key Central welfare schemes were not implemented effectively in the state, depriving citizens of accessible healthcare benefits.

He emphasized that a BJP government would restore industrial confidence, expand economic opportunities, and ensure that development schemes reach every citizen without discrimination.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, said that true development is impossible without ensuring respect and safety for women. He alleged that lawlessness and political violence have threatened women’s dignity across educational institutions and public spaces.

Highlighting developmental potential, he said the Sundarbans region will be developed as a major tourism hub under the BJP government.

Chouhan also announced that the BJP aims to economically empower women through initiatives such as “Lakhpati Didi,” ensuring financial independence, along with assistance for the construction of pucca houses for poor families.