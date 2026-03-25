Rajbanshi leader and former TMC MLA join BJP

On Monday, lone Congress councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Santosh Pathak, had joined the BJP.

Former TMC MLA from Mekhliganj, Arghya Roy Pradhan, and Rajbanshi leader, Bangshi Badan Barman, on Tuesday joined the BJP.

In another development, BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Kolkata for his two-day visit to take stock of the preparations for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Pradhan and Barman joined the party in presence of state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said: “Barman has spoken to the central leadership and has given some suggestions for north Bengal. He just wants development for his people and has come on board to give support”.