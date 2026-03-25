Rajbanshi leader and former TMC MLA join BJP

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Former TMC MLA from Mekhliganj, Arghya Roy Pradhan, and Rajbanshi leader, Bangshi Badan Barman, on Tuesday joined the BJP.
In another development, BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Kolkata for his two-day visit to take stock of the preparations for the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Pradhan and Barman joined the party in presence of state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.
Addressing the media, Adhikari said: “Barman has spoken to the central leadership and has given some suggestions for north Bengal. He just wants development for his people and has come on board to give support”.
Barman, who was associated with the Greater Cooch Behar movement, reiterated Adhikari’s remarks, stating that he joined the BJP to support the party.
“I will be giving support to the party. I have just told the central leadership that our Rajbanshi language should be recognised and our rights should be protected,” Barman said during the press conference.
Meanwhile, former TMC MLA Arghya Roy Pradhan said: “I could no longer stand by a corrupt party. I cannot face the people of my area anymore.”
Pradhan represented Tufanganj from 2011-2016 and Mekliganj in 2016. His father, Amar Roy Pradhan, was an eight-time MP from Cooch Behar.
On Monday, lone Congress councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Santosh Pathak, had joined the BJP.
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