Rajarhat bomb blast: Bengal Police arrest prime suspect, NIA collects forensic samples

The blast occurred on the ground floor of a four-storied residential building in the Supari Bagan area of Rajarhat around 8.15 pm on Friday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

The Bengal Police arrested the prime suspect in the Rajarhat bomb blast case late Saturday evening.

The accused, identified as Md Shamim, had recently taken the room on rent where a crude bomb set off on Friday, damaging the four-storey building and injuring another tenant living in an adjacent room. Two live crude bombs were also seized from the property after Friday’s blast.

Police sources stated another person, Md Shahenshah, the broker who helped in renting the property, was also arrested.

Both the accused will be produced at the Barasat court later on Sunday, and the police will seek their custody for further investigation.