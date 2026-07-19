Rajarhat bomb blast: Bengal Police arrest prime suspect, NIA collects forensic samples

The Bengal Police arrested the prime suspect in the Rajarhat bomb blast case late Saturday evening.
The accused, identified as Md Shamim, had recently taken the room on rent where a crude bomb set off on Friday, damaging the four-storey building and injuring another tenant living in an adjacent room. Two live crude bombs were also seized from the property after Friday’s blast.
Police sources stated another person, Md Shahenshah, the broker who helped in renting the property, was also arrested.
Both the accused will be produced at the Barasat court later on Sunday, and the police will seek their custody for further investigation.
According to a senior police officer, who is part of the investigating team, they are looking into the call detail records of Shamim and Shahenshah. The officer added that some other individuals are also under the scanner.
The police also questioned two people in connection with the case – the owner of the property, Zulfikar Ansari, and a minor boy who carried a white bag to Shamim’s room, allegedly as per the latter’s instructions on Friday. The blast occurred shortly after the bag was kept in the room.
Police sources said Ansari was asked why he did not sign a rent agreement before handing over the room to Shamim.
The injured tenant, Mohammad Sajid, who was staying in an adjacent room when concrete debris from the damaged building struck his head, is reported to be out of danger.
The blast had occurred around 8.15 pm on Friday on the ground floor of the four-storied residential building in the Supari Bagan area of Rajarhat. Ansari lives on the fourth floor and has rented out the lower floors.
Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials Saturday collected forensic samples from the blast site. Although the local police will conduct the main investigation, it has been learnt that the NIA will file a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the blast.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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