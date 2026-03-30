Mamata Banerjee’s viral slogan shouter to TMC rebel: The defiant rise of Rajanya Haldar

Once the golden girl of the TMC youth brigade, Rajanya Haldar is now fighting the party from the outside. Challenging stars like Roopa Ganguly and Lovely Maitra, she is betting on a new "third alternative" for West Bengal.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
4 min readKolkataUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 07:03 PM IST
Rajanya Haldar BengalRajanya Haldar challenges TMC and BJP as an Independent candidate from Sonarpur Dakshin and Asansol Dakshin.
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In 2023, standing before a sea of supporters at the Trinamool Congress’s flagship Shahid Diwas rally, a young woman delivered a speech so electric it forced veteran leaders to lean forward. Her rhythmic, fiery slogan “Julmi jab jab julum karega… chappa chappa gunj uthegi Mamtadidi ke naaro se (Whenever the oppressor commits tyranny… every nook and corner will echo with the slogans of Mamta (Banerjee) didi)” went instantly viral, signalling the arrival of a new political force.

Fast forward to March 2026, and that rising star, Rajanya Haldar, has completed a dramatic transition. No longer a loyalist foot soldier, she is now the face of her own Jansangram Manch, contesting as an Independent candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections from two key seats: her home turf of Sonarpur Dakshin and the industrial hub of Asansol Dakshin.

In Sonarpur Dakshin, Haldar finds herself in a star-studded triangular fight. She faces the incumbent, actor-turned-politician Arundhuti (Lovely) Maitra of the TMC, and the BJP’s heavyweight veteran Roopa Ganguly. Despite the formidable machinery of both major parties, Haldar remains undeterred.

No longer a loyalist foot soldier, she is now the face of her own Jansangram Manch, contesting as an Independent candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections from two key seats: her home turf of Sonarpur Dakshin and the industrial hub of Asansol Dakshin. No longer a loyalist foot soldier, she is now the face of her own Jansangram Manch, contesting as an Independent candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections from two key seats: her home turf of Sonarpur Dakshin and the industrial hub of Asansol Dakshin. (Express Photo)

“We know we cannot form the government in 2026, but we can play a vital role in government formation,” Haldar told The Indian Express. “Regardless of victory or defeat, we will continue to fight for the people.”

The making of a rebel

Haldar’s political DNA is rooted in activism. She grew up in a household with a Congress background. Her father was a leader of the Chhatra Parishad before joining TMC and serving in the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association.

She studied at Jadavpur Vidyapith until Class 10, after which she transferred to Binodini Girls’ High School to continue her higher secondary education. She later graduated in Bengali from Presidency University with a gold medal, followed by a master’s degree. She also completed her BEd at Jadavpur University.

She first grabbed headlines in 2022 when, as an alumna, she scaled the gates of the Presidency with a TMC flag after being barred from entry. That feat went viral, catapulting her into the party’s inner circle.

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However, the distance between Haldar and the TMC leadership widened in 2024. During the RG Kar incident, she faced the party’s wrath for producing a short film centred on the ‘Tilottama’ protests while serving as vice-president of the TMCP’s Jadavpur district. She was subsequently suspended.

The rift widened into a chasm following the Kasba Law College incident, in which Haldar made explosive allegations that a section of the TMC circulated objectionable AI-generated images of junior party members.

Haldar is a woman of varied talents: a published poet, a regular performer at the West Bengal Sahitya Akademi, an avid rock climber, and the lead vocalist of Joyi, a musical band ironically named by CM Banerjee.

Promise of an alternative politics

Through Jansangram Manch, Haldar is positioning herself as a third alternative to the TMC-BJP binary.

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“We are contesting as independent candidates from seven constituencies. Our intention is very clear. We know that we cannot form a government in 2026, but we can play an important role by contributing to government formation,” she said.

Her platform focuses on two local issues: unemployment and women’s safety. “It is not just RG Kar; it is Kasba Law College, Kultuli, and more,” she said during a door-to-door campaign. She also pointed to stagnant local infrastructure, citing chronic waterlogging and lack of clean drinking water in Sonarpur as proof of failed promises.

As she moves through the southern suburbs, she is no longer just a “fresh face”. She is a political survivor. “In the loud, tough world of Bengal politics, she proved she was a rebel who would rather fight alone than follow orders she didn’t believe in,” noted a local voter in Sonarpur.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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