Mamata Banerjee’s viral slogan shouter to TMC rebel: The defiant rise of Rajanya Haldar

In 2023, standing before a sea of supporters at the Trinamool Congress’s flagship Shahid Diwas rally, a young woman delivered a speech so electric it forced veteran leaders to lean forward. Her rhythmic, fiery slogan “Julmi jab jab julum karega… chappa chappa gunj uthegi Mamtadidi ke naaro se (Whenever the oppressor commits tyranny… every nook and corner will echo with the slogans of Mamta (Banerjee) didi)” went instantly viral, signalling the arrival of a new political force.

Fast forward to March 2026, and that rising star, Rajanya Haldar, has completed a dramatic transition. No longer a loyalist foot soldier, she is now the face of her own Jansangram Manch, contesting as an Independent candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections from two key seats: her home turf of Sonarpur Dakshin and the industrial hub of Asansol Dakshin.

In Sonarpur Dakshin, Haldar finds herself in a star-studded triangular fight. She faces the incumbent, actor-turned-politician Arundhuti (Lovely) Maitra of the TMC, and the BJP’s heavyweight veteran Roopa Ganguly. Despite the formidable machinery of both major parties, Haldar remains undeterred.

No longer a loyalist foot soldier, she is now the face of her own Jansangram Manch, contesting as an Independent candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections from two key seats: her home turf of Sonarpur Dakshin and the industrial hub of Asansol Dakshin. (Express Photo) No longer a loyalist foot soldier, she is now the face of her own Jansangram Manch, contesting as an Independent candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections from two key seats: her home turf of Sonarpur Dakshin and the industrial hub of Asansol Dakshin. (Express Photo)

“We know we cannot form the government in 2026, but we can play a vital role in government formation,” Haldar told The Indian Express. “Regardless of victory or defeat, we will continue to fight for the people.”

The making of a rebel

Haldar’s political DNA is rooted in activism. She grew up in a household with a Congress background. Her father was a leader of the Chhatra Parishad before joining TMC and serving in the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association.

She studied at Jadavpur Vidyapith until Class 10, after which she transferred to Binodini Girls’ High School to continue her higher secondary education. She later graduated in Bengali from Presidency University with a gold medal, followed by a master’s degree. She also completed her BEd at Jadavpur University.

She first grabbed headlines in 2022 when, as an alumna, she scaled the gates of the Presidency with a TMC flag after being barred from entry. That feat went viral, catapulting her into the party’s inner circle.

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However, the distance between Haldar and the TMC leadership widened in 2024. During the RG Kar incident, she faced the party’s wrath for producing a short film centred on the ‘Tilottama’ protests while serving as vice-president of the TMCP’s Jadavpur district. She was subsequently suspended.

The rift widened into a chasm following the Kasba Law College incident, in which Haldar made explosive allegations that a section of the TMC circulated objectionable AI-generated images of junior party members.

Haldar is a woman of varied talents: a published poet, a regular performer at the West Bengal Sahitya Akademi, an avid rock climber, and the lead vocalist of Joyi, a musical band ironically named by CM Banerjee.

Promise of an alternative politics

Through Jansangram Manch, Haldar is positioning herself as a third alternative to the TMC-BJP binary.

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“We are contesting as independent candidates from seven constituencies. Our intention is very clear. We know that we cannot form a government in 2026, but we can play an important role by contributing to government formation,” she said.

Her platform focuses on two local issues: unemployment and women’s safety. “It is not just RG Kar; it is Kasba Law College, Kultuli, and more,” she said during a door-to-door campaign. She also pointed to stagnant local infrastructure, citing chronic waterlogging and lack of clean drinking water in Sonarpur as proof of failed promises.

As she moves through the southern suburbs, she is no longer just a “fresh face”. She is a political survivor. “In the loud, tough world of Bengal politics, she proved she was a rebel who would rather fight alone than follow orders she didn’t believe in,” noted a local voter in Sonarpur.