Day after police promise swift resolution, ex-editor’s passport renewal process begins

A day after the Kolkata Police promised a swift resolution, the passport renewal process of former editor of The Telegraph, R Rajagopal has been initiated, sources said, adding that the District Control Security Cell (DCSC), Kolkata, has submitted a positive verification report to the Regional Passport Office (RPO), clearing the hurdles that had stalled his application for months.

According to the official status of his application, “Police report has been submitted by the DCSC Office, and action for passport printing is initiated, to be followed by lamination, signing, quality check and dispatch.”

The senior journalist’s passport renewal had been stuck in limbo since April, following the deletion of his name from the electoral rolls in West Bengal during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list.