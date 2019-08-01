Raj Thackeray meets Mamata, invites her to scrap-EVMs rally

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought her support for his planned agitation against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections.

“We will take out a morcha in Maharashtra against the use of EVMs and VVPATs and we are reaching out to all big leaders… As she is one of the biggest leaders, I have come to Mamata Banerjee today seeking her support. I have asked her to come to Mumbai to attend our programme. She and her party are also against the use of EVMs and VVPATs,” Thackeray told reporters at the state secretariat after the meeting.

“There is a sense of feeling across the country that these machines did not work properly. In several counties, the use of EVMs have been stopped. They why are we still using them? Our demand is that election be held on ballots as it was done earlier. Even Mamata didi also took out a morcha here with the same demand,” he said.

On July 21, Banerjee had demanded that future elections in the country should be held on ballots instead of EVMs and announced that elections under West Bengal State Election Commission would be held on ballots.

When asked to comment on whether Banerjee would participate in the protest, Thackeray replied, “I came to meet her on the issue of use of EVMs in polls. I have invited her for a ‘morcha’ in Mumbai. She told me that her party is committed towards saving democracy. She said, “Main hun, aisa samajh lena. (Consider that I’ll be in).”

Thackeray further said he has no intention of knocking the judicial corridors over the issue. “I have no expectations from High Court, Supreme Court and the Election Commissioner,” he said.

Standing beside him, Banerjee also endorsed Thackeray’s comments.

“If someone says before election that we will get this much of seats and the result is exactly as they had predicted then how can people trust the EVMs. There are several counties, which have stopped using EVMs like Japan, the UK and the USA. We should not use such machines too,” she said.

Taking a dig at the meeting between the two leaders, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “Bad workman blames his tools. Raj Thackeray has lost ground in Maharashtra and Didi has become a flop here. So, two flop leaders are holding a meeting. They are making excuses. If EVMs were faulty, then election results in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP would not have been different.”