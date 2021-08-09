Raise Bengal’s vaccine quota: Adhir to Modi

The Congress leader requested the PM to “do the needful to increase the quota of Covid vaccines” for the state. (File)

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in increasing the quota of Covid-19 vaccines for West Bengal.

In his letter, the senior Congress leader warned of a fresh explosion of cases in West Bengal considering its dense population.

“In the wake of imminent danger of Covid third wave in the country, I wish to flag your attention to the sad state of vaccination drive in West Bengal. The state has a population of more than ten crores. I am given to understand that upto 2nd August, 2021, approximately 3,00,65,845 persons have been vaccinated. Seventy per cent of the population is still awaiting protection from the virus. Given the dense population of the state, there is a lurking danger of a Covid explosion in the state,” wrote Chowdhury.

The Congress leader requested the PM to “do the needful to increase the quota of Covid vaccines” for the state.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday saw a spike in Covid-19 infections and fatalities, with 749 new cases and 15 deaths.

North 24-Parganas district topped the caseload on Saturday, with 97 new infections, while Nadia recorded most deaths at five.

North 24-Parganas trailed Nadia on the death count, at three, followed by two in Hooghly and one each in Jalpaiguri, Purba Medinipur and Howrah. The number of active cases declined by 57 to 10,585. As many as 2,71,896 people were administered vaccine shots on Sunday, taking the overall number to over 2,18,39,280.