Rain with gusty winds across Bengal till tomorrow: Met

Due to low pressure and strong winds, it will continue to rain with gusty winds across West Bengal till the date of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the weather department said on Monday. The department confirmed that heavy rains are likely in coastal districts, East Medinipur-South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and adjoining areas. On Tuesday, the rain will increase in these districts, the forecast said.

However, from October 21, the rainfall will reduce significantly, it added. The Alipore Meteorological Department said in a forecast that there was a low pressure over West Bengal and neighbouring Orissa at the moment. With this, the wind is blowing over Bengal from the south-east. And as a result, it is raining. In fact, the weather office’s forecast has really became true when it started raining sporadically in the state since Sunday. The rain is also going on Monday. The overnight rain disrupted public life. Many areas are also in danger of being submerged. Water has accumulated in some areas of Medinipur city. Meanwhile, tourists are not allowed in Digha as the sea is rough due to low pressure. The miking has been done properly by the administration. In this case, the weather office said, the low-pressure rain will continue for the time being. Apart from Kolkata and coastal districts, rains may also fall in the western and north Bengal districts of the state. The wind can blow at a speed of thirty to forty kilometres. Gusty winds can also have an effect. For this reason, fishermen have been barred from going to sea till Tuesday.

The disaster management department also said that in Sundarbans and two Medinipur districts, there is a chance of flooding. The administration has started preparing for rescue operations and necessary relief and shelter arrangements for a flood-like situation, official sources said.