Rain fury in West Bengal: 3 killed as houses collapse

At least three people, including an infant, were killed in south Bengal on Wednesday following incessant rainfall that began the night before. The heavy rainfall was caused by a weakened cyclonic storm “Gulab” that crossed the state’s coast as a deep depression. In Kolkata, Bhabanipur was among the areas that got submerged during the day but civic body officials managed to drain out the water.

In north Kolkata, a three-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed when their dilapidated house collapsed because of the rains, while a 37-year-old woman identified as Pratima Bag died in a house collapse in Paschim Medinipur district’s Chandrakona town.

The victims in the Kolkata house collapse were identified as Srijika Ghorui, and her grandmother Champa Garai (47). Their two-storey house on Ahiritola Street crumbled around 7.45 am. The police, fire brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out the search and rescue operation using gas cutters to get to those under the rubble. They rescued four people, who are currently undergoing treatment, while the minor and her grandmother were brought out after almost five hours. They were found unconscious, and were taken to hospitals.

While the girl was declared dead in Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Champa Garai died in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In the meantime, at RG Kar, the three-year-old’s mother Priyanka Ghorui (24) gave birth to a girl hours after Srijika’s death.

In the metropolis, two more houses — one in Bhabanipur and another in Bowbazar — also crumbled in the rain. But there were no reports of injuries.

State minister and the chairperson of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim, local MLA and state minister Sashi Panja, and Fire Minister Sujit Bose visited Ahiritola Street. City police ccommissioner Soumen Mitra also visited the spot.