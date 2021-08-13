Rain continues to lash Kolkata, brace for more

Kolkata woke up to heavy rainfall on Thursday, while neighbouring districts also experienced moderate showers along with scattered, intense spells in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, the state capital is likely to receive enhanced rainfall into the weekend, while other parts of the state might experience occasional and intense spells of showers.

The Met office said the monsoon trough, while heading further northeast into Arunachal Pradesh after passing through Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna and Cooch Behar, will pick up more moisture from the Bay of Bengal between August 12 and 15, bringing more rain to the state.

“Enhanced rainfall activities are likely to continue over the districts of West Bengal during 12th to 15th August. Rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over the districts of West Bengal during 12th to 15th August,” the weather department said.

Meanwhile, parts of Purba Bardhaman and Bankura districts experienced thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, as well as light to moderate rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate lightning, as well as light to moderate rainfall, will continue over some parts of Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts into the weekend, the Met said.

An ‘Orange’ alert has been issued for several north Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri on Friday. However, the intensity of rainfall over south Bengal is likely to reduce in the coming days.