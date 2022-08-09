Rain alert for Bengal: Mamata cuts short Delhi trip by a day

August 9, 2022 4:07:59 am
Cutting short her stay in New Delhi by a day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned from the national capital on Sunday evening to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of bad weather prediction by the Meteorological Department.
A “deep depression” is likely to prevail over West Bengal this week due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal which may even develop into a cyclone-like situation, the weather department has said.
Sources in the state secretariat said the CM immediately decided to return to the state after hearing about the chances of “depression” when she trip by a day consulted the Disaster Management Department officers.
On Monday, Banerjee held meetings with senior officials of the state administration in Kolkata and took stock of preparations to deal with the emerging situation. She said even if the “depression” does not lead to an Amphan or Yaas-like situation, the preparations for the evacuation of people from the Sundarbans and other probable affected areas should be in place.
All cyclone centres should be ready and disaster rescue forces remain at standby to deal with any situation, she added.
The CM held meetings with officials of the departments of disaster management, power, and home.
On Monday, the police started making public announcements at Digha, Sundarbans and other coastal areas. All ferry services have been suspended and fishermen were asked to return home and not venture into the sea for now.
