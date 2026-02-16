Railways approves new halts, Road Over Bridge to boost regional connectivity, commuter safety in West Bengal, Jharkhand

The performance focussed on key safety mandates including mandatory use of Foot Over-Bridges (FOBs) and subways, zero tolerance for mobile phone usage near tracks, and strict adherence to all railway signals and warnings.

In a bid to bolster regional connectivity and commuter safety, the Indian Railways has sanctioned a series of infrastructure projects, including a high-budget Road Over Bridge (ROB) and six new passenger halts in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

In order to strengthen the “last-mile” reach of the Railways network, the Railway Ministry has approved a new halt at Chandipur on the Panskura–Digha line in South Eastern Railway’s Kharagpur Division to cater to both daily commuters and the influx of tourists heading to Digha. A new station near Sidhu Kanho University on the Purulia–Gourinathdham section has also been approved to provide direct rail access for students and faculty in the Adra Division, a Railway official said.