Railways approves new halts, Road Over Bridge to boost regional connectivity, commuter safety in West Bengal, Jharkhand

In a bid to bolster regional connectivity and commuter safety, the Indian Railways has sanctioned a series of infrastructure projects, including a high-budget Road Over Bridge (ROB) and six new passenger halts in West Bengal and Jharkhand.
In order to strengthen the “last-mile” reach of the Railways network, the Railway Ministry has approved a new halt at Chandipur on the Panskura–Digha line in South Eastern Railway’s Kharagpur Division to cater to both daily commuters and the influx of tourists heading to Digha. A new station near Sidhu Kanho University on the Purulia–Gourinathdham section has also been approved to provide direct rail access for students and faculty in the Adra Division, a Railway official said.
In a boost to rural and suburban connectivity, the Railways Ministry sanctioned new halts at Sidhi Jamra on the Radhagaon–Pundag section, and Nashipur on the Bhadrpur–Lalgola section, which will link small village clusters and trading hubs in the Bhadrpur-Lalgola belt to larger economic centres.
A new halt at Jangalpara on the Howrah–Goghat section in Howrah Division was approved following local demand, delivering improved rail access between Talpur and Takipur halts.
Another halt at Rangmati on the Muri–Gonda section in the Ranchi Division was approved to improve connectivity for residents of adjacent hamlets and rural communities, providing direct rail access to local marketplaces and educational institutions.
The Ministry also approved the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) in response to severe traffic congestion and space constraints at Level Crossing No. 101 between Malahar Halt and Samsi on the Katihar Division in West Bengal. The Rs 176.99 crore project, fully funded by Indian Railways, will include a primary Road Over Bridge and an additional light ROB at the diversion point to eliminate traffic bottlenecks, reduce road-rail conflicts, and improve safety for motorists, pedestrians, and emergency services, the official said.
Meanwhile, the Divisional Cultural Association of the Howrah Division staged a thematic performance at the Konnagar Railway Station on February 13. The performance featured the character of “Yamraj” which used dark humour and symbolism to warn commuters about the fatal consequences of trespassing and ignoring level crossing signals.
The performance focussed on key safety mandates including mandatory use of Foot Over-Bridges (FOBs) and subways, zero tolerance for mobile phone usage near tracks, and strict adherence to all railway signals and warnings.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More