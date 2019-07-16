Railway team examines Kolkata metro rake, suggests convex mirrors for better view after death of senior citizen

Two days after the death of a 66-year-old passenger in Kolkata metro, a team of senior railway safety officials Monday examined the ‘Medha’ rake whose doors shut on him leading to the tragedy.

Advertising

The inspecting team asked Metro officials to install convex mirrors so that the motorman gets the full view of the platform, said Indrani Bandopadhyay, chief public relations officer of Kolkata metro.

The team, led by Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg, also inspected the spot. He will formally begin investigation into the accident on July 18.

All ‘Medha’ rakes were withdrawn on Saturday and being checked before being reintroduced, said Bandopadhyay. The inspection team first held a meeting with Kolkata metro staff at Metro Bhawan after which they visited the spot and examined the CCTV footage of the incident, sources said. Later, the team went to Tollygunj to check the ‘Medha’ rake.

Advertising

“The metro rake has been checked for any possible snags. All staff concerned will be questioned,” said a metro official.

According to metro officials, the passenger, Sajal Kumar Kanjilal, died when he was trying to board a train at Park Street Station on Saturday. His fingers got stuck between the doors which shut on him. When the brakes were applied, four metro coaches had already entered the tunnel, leading to Kanjilal’s death by electrocution.

Meanwhile , TMC leader Sudip Bandopadhyay claimed Kolkata metro needs to pay more attention to passengers’ safety.

“Those who are operating the metro have to take the responsibility of the incident. In India, only Kolkata metro is operated by the Ministry of Railways. They should pay more attention on maintenance of coaches.”