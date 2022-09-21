scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Railway services affected as Kurmis continue blockade at two stations in Bengal

The stir caused cancellation, diversion and short-termination of several express and passenger trains on Wednesday as well, South Eastern Railway official said.

Agitators from the Kurmi community block railway tracks to press for their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, in West Medinipur district. (PTI Photo)

Train services of the South Eastern Railway (SER) remained partially affected on Wednesday as Kurmis continued blocking tracks at two stations in West Bengal for more than 24 hours to press for their demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The blockades at Khemasuli in Paschim Medinipur district and Kustaur in Purulia district, which began at 4 AM on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday. Agitators lifted blockades at other railway stations by Tuesday evening.

Besides the ST tag, the agitators are also demanding the inclusion of Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

The stir caused cancellation, diversion and short-termination of several express and passenger trains on Wednesday as well, an SER official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

Among the trains that were cancelled are 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Express, 12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Express and 18020 Dhanbad-Jhargram Express, he said.

Several other express trains have been diverted, while some MEMU passengers have been scheduled to be short-terminated/short-originated owing to the ongoing agitation, the official said.

More from Kolkata

Due to the stir, the SER had on Tuesday cancelled 24 trains, diverted 20 and short-terminated or short-originated 14 trains, apart from rescheduling some others.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 11:54:47 am
Next Story

Raju Srivastava used wit and satire to critique the human condition

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement