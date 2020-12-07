Railway passengers have to register own number for booking

From now on, railway passengers booking tickets have to register their own mobile phone numbers as their contact number. (File)

From now on, railway passengers booking tickets have to register their own mobile phone numbers as their contact number, the Railways said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Railways said some passengers purchase tickets through agents or the accounts of other people, and their own contact number does not get registered in the PRS system. As a result, they often do not receive SMS notifications about revision in a train’s schedule or if the train is cancelled.

“All the passengers, therefore, are requested to register their own mobile number only as the sole contact number so that they can get SMS sent by Railways regarding any change in time schedule of the trains or any other information communicated by Railways for the benefit of the passengers,” read the Railways statement.

