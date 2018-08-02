Rail blockade by backward classes outfit: ‘Four lakh names left out of NRC’

An organisation representing backward classes on Wednesday set up rail blockades at various stations in Eastern Railway’s Sealdah section, claiming that over 4 lakh people belonging to their community in Assam had been left out of the final draft of NRC (National Register for Citizens).

Members of the All India Matua Mahasangha blocked railway stations in North 24 Parganas and Nadia.

“About 40 lakh people have been excluded in the final draft of National Register for Citizens in Assam. Among them, we have found out that about 4 lakh people belong to our community. We cannot remain silent while the citizenship of our people has been snatched overnight. Today, we have resorted to a rail blockade to register our protest,” said a member of the outfit.

An Eastern Railway spokesperson said that train services in the Sealdah north section were disrupted by the protesters at different stations starting 8.30 am.

The spokesperson informed that the blocked was put up at 27 stations, including Dum Dum, New Barrackpore, Sandalia, Belghoria, Kanchrapara and Naihati.

As a result, thousands of commuters faced inconvenience during morning rush hours. Due to the blockade, 51 EMU locals were cancelled and several trains were detained en route.

Sealdah-Ranaghat main line, Sealdah-Bangaon, Sealdah-Dankuni and Barasat-Hansnabad sections were badly affected due to the blockade. The blockade was lifted after three hours.

Normal train services resumed following lifting of the blockade at all stations, the spokesperson added.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App