Rahul Sinha face of Bengal BJP, says Mukul Roy

Rahul Sinha, who had served two back-to-back terms as the state BJP president and was appointed as a national secretary of the party in 2015. (File)

A day after BJP leader Rahul Sinha expressed his displeasure after being dropped from the party’s national committee, newly appointed national vice-president Mukul Roy on Sunday said that Sinha is the face of the party in Bengal.

Speaking to reporters on his way to Purulia to attend an organisational meeting, Roy said, “He (Sinha) is the face of the BJP in Bengal. He has led the party for a very long time. He said one or two things yesterday. It does not matter as it will not have any impact on the party. We are making full preparations to fight the TMC. The people of the state are with us.”

Roy’s comments came after Sinha on Saturday said that he was left out from the committee to make way for TMC leaders who defected to the saffron camp.

In a video message, Sinha said, “I have given my 40 years to the party. The reward I received is that a TMC leader is coming, so I have to leave. My party has rewarded me, and I have nothing to say. Whatever I have to say, I will say it in the next 10 or 12 days.”

In the national committee, while Roy has been appointed as BJP national vice-president, former TMC MP Anupam Hazra has been made national secretary — a post that Sinha held before his removal from the national panel.

Meanwhile, infighting within the state BJP erupted on Sunday, a day after the announcement of the national committee. A section of BJP workers protested and blocked Hazra’s car in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district. The agitators said that leaders who had joined the BJP from TMC were being given more importance and prominence.

Hazra told reporters, “I am in friendly terms with Rahul Sinha. Maybe he is upset right now. Soon, I will meet him and talk to him over a cup of tea. I don’t make these announcements. It is done by the central leaders. I am sure everything will be fine.”

Also, a section of BJP workers went on a rampage inside the venue at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district where an organisational meeting of the party was scheduled. The workers broke chairs and fought with another section of workers. They expressed their displeasure at the functioning of their organisational district president Tarak Ghosh and accused him of working to suit the interest of the TMC. They also demanded his removal.

However, Ghosh said, “I have nothing to say on this. I will not speak today.”

Meanwhile, former three-time MLA from Bankura district and CPM leader Angad Bauri joined BJP along with his supporters under the leadership of party MP Subhas Sarkar in Bankura.

