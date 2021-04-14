Rahul Gandhi in his first Bengal rally: ‘BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture; TMC fight not ideological’

In his first election rally in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the BJP wants to destroy the state and its culture. He also slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress party for its ‘cut money’ culture and for aligning with the BJP in the past.

Gandhi has stayed away from campaigning in the state for four of the eight-phase elections. The next phase would be held on April 17.

Addressing a public meeting in Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur district, Gandhi said the BJP has nothing to offer to the people of Bengal except for violence, hatred and dividing people on the basis of language, religion, caste and creed.

“The BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture, heritage and divide the people. In Assam, they are doing the same thing; in Tamil Nadu, they are trying to do the same thing with their alliance partner AIADMK. They have nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and divisive politics,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan, Gandhi described it as a “mirage” and said the party sells the same dream before every election.

“In every state, the BJP says similar things like they will build a Sonar Bangla. But they only divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language,” he said.

Targeting the TMC, Gandhi said, “The TMC got an opportunity but they failed to deliver. People of Bengal have to venture out of the state in search of jobs. This is the only state where you have to pay ‘cut money’ to get jobs.”

The Congress MP added, “We have never aligned with the BJP and the RSS. Our fight is not just political but also ideological. However, for Mamata jee, it is just a political fight. The BJP knows very well that the Congress will never surrender before them, which is why they called for a Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress-free India). But they have never said they want TMC-mukt Bharat as they have been their former allies,” he said.