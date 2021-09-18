Rahul Gandhi has failed, Mamata Banerjee should lead Opp: TMC paper

At a time the entire Opposition is trying to form an anti-BJP front before 2024 General Election, Trinamool Congress’s party mouthpiece in West Bengal, ‘Jaago Bangla’, has sparked a potential storm by suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has failed to emerge as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take that space.

On Friday, the headline in the lead report of the newspaper stated: “Rahul Gandhi paren-ni, Mamata-i bikolpo mukh (Rahul Gandhi could not, Mamata is the alternative face)”.

While the report, as well as TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, clarified that the party does not want to discard the Congress and is only saying that the TMC chief could be the possible Opposition face to counter Modi, the state Congress hit back and said this will only help BJP and that the party “strongly opposes” this stand.

Calling it an instance of bargaining by TMC, state Congress president and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “Mamata Banerjee says all opposition parties should be unified. On the other hand, without consulting any party, she is humiliating other parties. She is asking (TMC) to write in the party mouthpiece that she wants to be the Prime Minister. This is unfortunate…. We are strongly opposing this stand.”

The report in Bangla stated: “Congress-ke baad diye aamra kokhonoi BJP-birodhi bikolpo bolchhi na. Kintu Rahul Gandhi ekhono Narendra Modi-r bikolpo mukh hoye uthte parenni. Desher bikolpo mukh Mamata Bandyopadhyay. Aamra bikolpo hishebe jono-netrir mukh shaamne rekhei gota deshe prochar shuru korbo (We are never discussing an anti-BJP front without Congress. But Rahul Gandhi is yet to emerge as an alternative to Modi. Banerjee is the alternative face for the country, and we will start campaigning across the country by keeping the mass leader (Banerjee) as that alternative)”.

TMC appoints Arpita Ghosh state gen secy

The Trinamool Congress Friday appointed its former Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh its state general secretary, two days after Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu accepted her resignation from the Upper House.