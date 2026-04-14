‘If Modi is corrupt, Trinamool is no less’: Rahul Gandhi’s charge in Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of promoting “hate-filled thinking” and attempting to undermine the Constitution as he began campaigning for his party for the West Bengal Assembly election.

During his first campaign in the poll-bound state in Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur, Gandhi also alleged that the BJP was involved in vote theft.

He also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of “giving the BJP a chance in West Bengal”. “Nothing has been given in the Union Budget for Bengal. If Narendra Modi is corrupt, Trinamool Congress is no less.”