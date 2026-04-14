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‘If Modi is corrupt, Trinamool is no less’: Rahul Gandhi’s charge in Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur

Referring to the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, Rahul criticised the TMC government, alleging inaction and questioning its handling of law and order.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataApr 14, 2026 03:38 PM IST
Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of “giving the BJP a chance in West Bengal”. (File photo)
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of promoting “hate-filled thinking” and attempting to undermine the Constitution as he began campaigning for his party for the West Bengal Assembly election.

During his first campaign in the poll-bound state in Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur, Gandhi also alleged that the BJP was involved in vote theft.

He also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of “giving the BJP a chance in West Bengal”. “Nothing has been given in the Union Budget for Bengal. If Narendra Modi is corrupt, Trinamool Congress is no less.”

“Our fight in the country is against the RSS and the BJP’s hate-mongering ideology,” the Lok Sabha Leader of Oppostion said.

Also Read | After five years, Rahul gets set to begin Bengal campaign; Priyanka to follow suit

Gandhi talked about the Epstein file, saying, “Names of Indian ministers, BJP leaders and Narendra Modi are also trapped in them”.

Gandhi also attacked industrialist Gautam Adani, alleging close ties between the business group and the BJP. “Adani gives money, including support, to the BJP. It’s not Adani, it should be called the Modani company. It’s half Adani’s, half Modi’s,” alleged the Congress leader.

Referring to the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, he criticised the TMC government, alleging inaction and questioning its handling of law and order.

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“Trinamool goons have enough role in what has happened in RG Kar (Hospital). And the government has not taken any responsibility in this regard. Mamataji is giving allowances to the unemployed here. It is said that 5 lakh youths are getting employment and 84 lakhs are standing in line for allowance,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning for the Congress in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, five years after he led his party’s campaign in the state.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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