Rahul a ‘seasonal politician’: TMC mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’

Reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at an election rally in Shillong on Wednesday, TMC mouthpiece “Jago Bangla” in its editorial published here on Wednesday dubbed the Congress leader as a “seasonal politician”.

“During the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Congress worked as a B-team of BJP. Now, Left, Congress and BJP have openly joined hands,” wrote Jago Bangla. “In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party (NPP) is the ruling party. If anyone has the plan to attack, he should attack either NPP or BJP in Meghalaya. Instead of BJP or NPP, Rahul Gandhi attacked TMC. He basically made people understand which way the wind is blowing,” it further wrote.

TMC’s mouthpiece added, “His whole family is tired of interrogation by the ED and CBI. He was defeated in his own constituency. He is a seasonal politician. Basically, outside Bengal, people are being attracted by TMC and Congress leaders can’t digest that.”

Gandhi had on Wednesday said, “You know the history of the TMC. You know the violence that takes place in Bengal. You know the scams, the Saradha scam that has taken place. You are aware of their tradition. They came to Goa and spent huge amounts of money in Goa. The idea was to help the BJP. This is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC’s idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and wins.”

During her campaign in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the Congress, saying, “Congress is seeking votes, do they have moral rights?”

TMC MP Shtrughan Sinha, however, praised both Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee and said Rahul Gandhi was “kabil” for the Prime Minister’s post. Singh, however, said that Mamata Banerjee would be a game-changer in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Attacking TMC, Congress leader Soumya Aich Roy said, “It has been proved that TMC is now life-jacket of BJP. TMC’s main target is to save BJP. During the vice-presidential election, too, we saw how TMC helped BJP by abstaining from the election. On the other hand, the entire country knows who Rahul Gandhi is? So, we don’t need a certificate from the TMC.”