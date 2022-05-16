scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Rahim re-elected DYFI chief, Himaghnaraj new gen secy

Himaghnaraj, who replaced Abhoy Mukhopadhyay, started with CPIM's student wing in South 24 Parganas.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 16, 2022 3:29:43 am
On the concluding day of 11th national conference at Salt Lake in Kolkata, a DYFI functionary said the youth organisation elected its new central committee comprising 77 persons, including 15 women, and an 18-member secretariat.

The CPI(M)’s youth wing DYFI on Sunday re-elected AA Rahim, a Rajya Sabha member from Kerala, as its as its national president and made Himaghnaraj Bhattacharya of West Bengal its new general secretary.

On the concluding day of 11th national conference at Salt Lake in Kolkata, a DYFI functionary said the youth organisation elected its new central committee comprising 77 persons, including 15 women, and an 18-member secretariat.

Of the 77 seats, 17 will be filled by representatives of states to which these are allotted to, he added. The 77-member committee includes Sanjeev Kumar (treasurer), Meenakshi Mukherjee (state president), Dhrubajyoti Saha, Kaltan Dasgupta, Bikash Jha, Ibrahim Ali, Parmita Ghosh Chowdhury, Ayanangshu Sarkar and Sachin Khanti.

Himaghnaraj, who replaced Abhoy Mukhopadhyay, started with the CPIM’s student organisation in South 24 Parganas.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “We have to intensify our movement against unemployment and to save our Constitution and secularism which are in danger under the BJP-RSS. We know the fight will not be easy but we have to fight it.”

Despite being elected as DYFI general secretary, he is yet to be named in the CPM’s state committee.

Rahim, who has journalism and law, is currently conducting research on print and Islamic media. He had also contested the Kerala Assembly elections before becoming a Rajya Sabha member.

While being secretary of the Kerala youth wing, he also did work in the field of environmental protection and had been seen leading the ‘Recycle Kerala’ movement in the state. Himagnaraj is also at the forefront of the campaign to save mangrove forests in the Sunderbans.

