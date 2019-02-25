Rabindranath Tagore lookalike hogs the limelight in Kolkata neighbourhood

Toggle Menu
Somnath Bhadra, who, with his curly grey hair and a long beard, looks exactly the same as Nobel-winning poet, author, musician and artist Rabindranath Tagore.

Somnath Bhadra is a lookalike of Rabindranath Tagore. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

A man’s striking resemblance to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore has made him a celebrity in his neighbourhood in Kolkata. Somnath Bhadra, with his curly grey hair and a long beard, often leaves people spellbound on their first meeting. Somnath, however, enjoys the popularity he gets for his looks and says many refer to him as “Rabi Jethu (uncle)” and “Rabi Dadu (grandfather)”. Many even want to get clicked with him.

Bhadra, an employee of BSNL, says, he had never tried to imitate Tagore. “But, I have grown up listening to Rabindrasangeet. Those in my family used to say I would grow up to look exactly like Tagore,” he smiles.

Bhadra lives in Hedua’s Dinabandhu Lane, North Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Although his face is almost a mirror image of Tagore, Bhadra admits he doesn’t have much to match the talents of the world famous poet. He said he used to chop off his hair and shave his beard before a Ramakrishna Mission Maharaj advised him to let them grow. He listened to him and saw himself transforming slowly into a Tagore lookalike.

Bhadra’s resemblance to the poet often leaves people spellbound. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

An admirer of Tagore, Bhadra never skips the special programme organised by Rabindra Bharati University on the occasion of the poet’s birthday. The university has also honoured him with a life-long membership.

Bhadra is a BSNL employee. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Bhadra, who lives with his wife and daughter, will retire from his job in BSNL soon and wishes to dedicate his time internalising Tagore through his works and songs.

