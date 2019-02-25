Rabindranath Tagore lookalike hogs the limelight in Kolkata neighbourhood

A man’s striking resemblance to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore has made him a celebrity in his neighbourhood in Kolkata. Somnath Bhadra, with his curly grey hair and a long beard, often leaves people spellbound on their first meeting. Somnath, however, enjoys the popularity he gets for his looks and says many refer to him as “Rabi Jethu (uncle)” and “Rabi Dadu (grandfather)”. Many even want to get clicked with him.

Bhadra, an employee of BSNL, says, he had never tried to imitate Tagore. “But, I have grown up listening to Rabindrasangeet. Those in my family used to say I would grow up to look exactly like Tagore,” he smiles.

Although his face is almost a mirror image of Tagore, Bhadra admits he doesn’t have much to match the talents of the world famous poet. He said he used to chop off his hair and shave his beard before a Ramakrishna Mission Maharaj advised him to let them grow. He listened to him and saw himself transforming slowly into a Tagore lookalike.

An admirer of Tagore, Bhadra never skips the special programme organised by Rabindra Bharati University on the occasion of the poet’s birthday. The university has also honoured him with a life-long membership.

Bhadra, who lives with his wife and daughter, will retire from his job in BSNL soon and wishes to dedicate his time internalising Tagore through his works and songs.