R G Kar case: Former Bengal municipality chairman held after interstate chase

The body of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found in a seminar room on August 9, 2024. (Photo: Partha Paul)

The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested former Panihati municipality chairman Somnath Dey from Bengaluru in connection with a fresh FIR over the alleged hurried cremation of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in 2024.

Dey had allegedly kept his phone switched off and initially travelled to Hyderabad. However, by the time police teams reached the city based on a tip-off, he had moved to Bengaluru, police sources said.

Dey will be produced in a local court in Bengaluru and will be brought to Kolkata on a transit remand. According to police sources, he will be produced before the Barrackpore court on Friday, where the police will seek his custody.