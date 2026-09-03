R G Kar case: Former Bengal municipality chairman held after interstate chase

The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested former Panihati municipality chairman Somnath Dey from Bengaluru in connection with a fresh FIR over the alleged hurried cremation of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in 2024.
Dey had allegedly kept his phone switched off and initially travelled to Hyderabad. However, by the time police teams reached the city based on a tip-off, he had moved to Bengaluru, police sources said.
Dey will be produced in a local court in Bengaluru and will be brought to Kolkata on a transit remand. According to police sources, he will be produced before the Barrackpore court on Friday, where the police will seek his custody.
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The development comes weeks after a fresh FIR was registered by the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate based on a complaint filed by the R G Kar victim’s father. Dey was among the three people named in the complaint, apart from former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh and Sanjeev Mukherjee, a neighbour of the victim’s family. Ghosh was arrested from Sambalpur in Odisha on August 13.
The victim’s father alleged that the accused were also present at his house where his daughter’s body was first brought and exerted pressure on the family to take it to the crematorium in Panihati despite their unwillingness to do so.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ordered the fresh probe on August 8, the second death anniversary of the junior doctor, directing state police to launch an independent investigation parallel to the ongoing court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation probe.
Adhikari said that there were several unanswered questions regarding the circumstances of the junior doctor’s cremation, including the waiver of charges and the absence of a family member’s signature.
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The victim’s body was found in a seminar room at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. Investigations later confirmed that she had been raped and murdered the previous night.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More