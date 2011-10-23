Quake damage in Darjeeling hills being assessed

Assessment of the damage in the Darjeeling hills has begun,state chief secretary Samar Ghosh said today.

He said that some buildings in quake-hit Darjeeling had developed cracks. Buildings that are not fit for human habitation are also being identified.

ER to run 3 more puja special trains

Eastern Railway today announced that it will run three pairs of Puja special trains between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

The three pairs of trains will run in addition to the special trains for North Bengal announced earlier.

The 03067 up Howrah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Howrah on September 30 and October 2 and 4 at 4-15 pm. The 03068 down New Jalpaiguri- Howrah special train will leave from New Jalpaiguri on October 1,3 and 5.

