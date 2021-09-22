Purulia needle murder case: Four years later, two convicts get death sentence

OVER FOUR years after the Purulia needle murder case, a court on Tuesday sentenced to death two convicts in the case – the mother of the three-year-old victim, and her alleged lover Sanatan Thakur. The trial of the case, which dates back to 2017, had been progressing for over four years.

According to the prosecution, the two decided to kill the girl as she was becoming an “obstacle to their relationship.” The girl was also “sexually tortured” and succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Kolkata. Doctors said they extracted seven four-inch needles from her, including her private parts. Police suspect they were inserted as part of “tantric rituals” by Sanatan Thakur.

On Saturday, a speedy disposal court in Purulia convicted the two accused on charges of colluding and hatching a conspiracy to kill the girl. The verdict in the case was stayed on Monday at the request of the public prosecutor, who sought death penalty for the convicts as they were behind a “brutal and rare crime.”

On July 11, 2017, the woman admitted her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a hospital in Purulia, claiming that the child had fever, cold and cough. Doctors, however, found that the child had multiple wounds and scratch marks on the body, apart from bloodstains.

A medical panel was formed to ascertain the cause of the wounds and an X-ray showed seven needles inserted inside her body. She was later shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, where she died on July 21, 2017.