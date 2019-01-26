Puppy killings case: Two nursing students suspended for 60 days

Two nursing students who were arrested and later released on bail in connection with the puppy killings case have been suspended for 60 days by the state government, said an official.

A senior official at Swasthya Bhawan said the order was issued as an interim measure while further investigation is on. The comes after the two accused, Moutusi Mondal and Soma Burman, resumed classes at the NRS nursing school on Monday.

“We received the order from the health department today. As per the order, the two nursing students have been suspended for the next 60 days. Further probe will be conducted, which may be followed by sterner action against them,” a senior NRS official told The Indian Express.

Hospital authorities had earlier formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. A three-page report was submitted to the state government, based on which action has been taken. “What they did was morally unethical and inhumane. The law will take its own course but it was important to set an example for other students to prevent such incidents in the future, hence they have been suspended,” said the official.

A health department source said the probe will be conducted by the Nursing Council of India.

Animal rights activists, who had been protesting against the two accused after their return to the NRS campus, said they welcomed the suspension order.

“I am very happy that they have been suspended. I would have been happier if they had been rusticated,” said Paushali Bhattacharya, an activist.

Last week, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi had called senior NRS officials and asked them to suspend the two students.